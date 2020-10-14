Reuters to host Newsmaker event with European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans

On October 16, Reuters will host a virtual Newsmaker event with Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal.
Axel Threlfall, Reuters editor-at-large, will lead a wide-ranging discussion with Timmermans on the Commission’s 2030 climate and energy framework, the importance of ensuring a green COVID-19 recovery and the changing landscape of international climate diplomacy.
Join Reuters for the event on Friday, October 16 at 10:30 Eastern / 15:30 British Summer Time. For more details and to register, click here .
[Reuters PR Blog Post]
