Reuters to host Newsmaker event with European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans talks during a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (unseen) on the EU's climate ambition for 2030 at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 17, 2020. John Thys/Pool

On October 16, Reuters will host a virtual Newsmaker event with Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal.

Axel Threlfall, Reuters editor-at-large, will lead a wide-ranging discussion with Timmermans on the Commission’s 2030 climate and energy framework, the importance of ensuring a green COVID-19 recovery and the changing landscape of international climate diplomacy.

Join Reuters for the event on Friday, October 16 at 10:30 Eastern / 15:30 British Summer Time. For more details and to register, click here .

