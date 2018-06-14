“Today in History” offers Reuters customers a daily look at the past in new storytelling feature

A new feature called “Today in History” is now available to Reuters customers via Reuters Connect, the ‘one stop shop’ for multimedia news content. “Today in History” offers multimedia coverage of historically significant events dating back to 1900 for every day of the year, giving customers a new way to tell engaging, compelling stories.

"Today in History"

Thousands of iconic assets have been compiled to mark political developments, technological breakthroughs, natural disasters, infamous crimes and record-breaking achievements from the world of show business and sports. Reuters Connect subscribers today will see coverage of the 1946 death of John Logie Baird, one of the inventors of the television; the start of publication of the Pentagon papers in 1971; and last year’s fire at London’s Grenfell Tower apartment block.

Customers will find “Today in History” coverage in a single destination to streamline workflow in publishing to their platforms, and can currently navigate a calendar of historical events for all of 2017.

In the future, the collections will also include rare assets from the Reuters text archive, including coverage of major events such as the sinking of the Titanic.

