Reuters teams up to fight against misinformation

Microphones and cameras are set up for statements after coalition talks at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters announced today that it will partner with the BBC and other major news and technology organizations to help protect audiences and users from the threat that misinformation presents to democracy. Other partners joining in the collaboration are the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Facebook, Financial Times, First Draft, Google, The Hindu, The Wall Street Journal, AFP, CBC/Radio-Canada, Microsoft, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, and Twitter.

The BBC organized a ‘Trusted News Summit’ earlier this summer that brought together senior leaders who agreed to collaborate on various initiatives to combat the issue. The summit agreed to work collectively, where appropriate, on a number of efforts to fight against misinformation, particularly around elections.

After a series of ‘fire drill’ tests, the group will publish further details of their collaborative efforts.

Click here for more information about the initiatives from the BBC.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather.Carpenter @ tr.com