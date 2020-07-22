Reuters to host Twitter chat on COVID-19 treatments and vaccines on Wednesday, July 22

On Wednesday, Reuters will host a Twitter chat on the latest COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, featuring experts from John Hopkins University, Georgetown University, Harvard University and Columbia University, along with leading infectious disease research organizations. Guests will include:

A nurse prepares a vaccine as part of the start of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign as a preventive measure due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santiago, Chile, March 16, 2020. Picture taken March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

—Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at John Hopkins University Center for Health Security

—Dr. Muge Cevik, Clinical Fellow in the Infection and Global Health Division at University of St. Andrews

—Raed Dweik, Chairman of the Respiratory Institute at Cleveland Clinic

—Aubree Gordon, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at University of Michigan School of Public Health

—Lawrence Gostin, Director, O’Neill Institute

—Matthew Kavanagh, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University, Director of Global Health Policy & Politics Initiative at O’Neill Institute

—Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, Emerging Leader in Biosecurity Fellow at John Hopkins University Center for Health Security

—Ryan Malosh, Assistant Research Scientist at University of Michigan School of Public Health

—Dr. Angela Rasmussen, Virologist at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health

—Craig Spencer, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine and Population and Family Health and the Columbia University Medical Center

Join the live discussion, moderated by Reuters digital special projects editor Lauren Young with participation from the Reuters healthcare team, on Wednesday, July 22, at 2 p.m. ET.

Users can follow along on Twitter at @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.

