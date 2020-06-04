Reuters to host Twitter chat with Bakari Sellers on race and politics in America on Friday, June 5

A protester raises his fist during a peaceful demonstration near the Minnesota State Capitol after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher - RC291H9P3E24

On Friday, Reuters will host a Twitter chat with Bakari Sellers, author of ‘My Vanishing Country’ and former U.S. Congressman from South Carolina, to discuss race and politics in America. The conversation will be moderated by Lauren Young, Digital Special Projects Editor, and Reuters Correspondent Trevor Hunnicutt, who is covering the Biden campaign.

The Reuters Twitter chats are live discussions on the world’s most important and relevant topics. Users can follow the discussion, on Twitter on @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.

The #AskReuters Twitter chat will take place on www.twitter.com/reuters on Friday, June 5 between 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET.

