Reuters to host Twitter chat with International Rescue Committee’s David Miliband to discuss pandemic's impact on refugees on Wednesday, June 24

International Rescue Committee Chief Executive David Miliband speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event at the Thomson Reuters building in New York City, May 29, 2015. Reuters Editor-at-Large Harold Evans spoke with Miliband about the responsibilities that wealthy countries have to support the millions fleeing conflict and disaster in Africa, Asia, Central America and the Middle East. REUTERS/Mike Segar - GF10000111611

On Wednesday, Reuters will host a Twitter chat with David Miliband, President & CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), to discuss how the economic downturn spurred by the pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on hunger in conflict-affected nations, according to the IRC. The conversation will be co-moderated by Lauren Young, Reuters Digital Special Projects Editor and Michelle Nichols, Reuters United Nations Bureau Chief.

The Reuters Twitter chats are live discussions on the world’s most important and relevant topics. Users can follow the discussion, on Twitter on @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.

The #AskReuters Twitter chat will take place on www.twitter.com/reuters on Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

deepal . Patadia @thomsonreuters.com