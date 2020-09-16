Reuters to host Twitter chat on managing mental health in a pandemic

Today, Reuters will host a Twitter chat to discuss strategies to help protect mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, featuring mental health experts from the American Psychiatric Association, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, University of Michigan School of Public Health, University of Michigan Medicine, John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Interdisciplinary Center for Health Workplaces and more. Guests will include:

A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2NUF9VY5KU

-Dr. Howard Liu, chair of University of Nebraska Media Center Department of Psychiatry

-Arianna Huffington, founder of Huffington Post and CEO of Thrive Global

-Shekhar Saxena, professor of the practice of global mental health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

-Karestan Koenen, professor of psychiatric epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

-Preeti Malani, Chief Health Officer at University of Michigan Medicine

-Riana Elyse Anderson, assistant professor in the Health Behavior and Health Education Department at the University of Michigan School of Public Health

-Rebecca Kullback, psychotherapist and co-owner of Metropolitan Counseling Associates and LaunchWell College Readiness Program

-Lawrence Gostin, Director at O’Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law at Georgetown Law

-Erina MacGeorge, professor at Penn State

-Johannes Thrul, assistant professor, department of mental health at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

-Kira Reihem, Ph.D. candidate in mental health at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

-Elizabeth Stuart, Associate Dean for Education Professor at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

-Kelly Greenwood, Founder & CEO of Mind Share Partners

-Megan Ranney, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Brown University

-Cindy Veldhuis, health researcher at Columbia University

Join the live discussion, moderated by Reuters Digital Special Projects Editor Lauren Young and Reuters Health Editor-in-Charge Nancy Lapid, on Wednesday, September 16, at 2 p.m. ET.

Users can follow along on Twitter at @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

deepal. Patadia @ tr.com