Reuters to host Twitter chat with 'Orange Is the New Black' author Piper Kerman on Wednesday, July 29

On Wednesday, Reuters will host a Twitter chat with ‘Orange is the New Black’ author Piper Kerman.
Thousands of people in prisons and jails have been infected with COVID-19. During Wednesday’s #AskReuters chat, Kerman will discuss why incarcerated populations are so vulnerable to the disease.
Join the live discussion on Wednesday, July 29, at 2 p.m. ET.
Users can follow along on Twitter at @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.
