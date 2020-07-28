RPB
July 28, 2020 / 5:00 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Reuters to host Twitter chat with 'Orange Is the New Black' author Piper Kerman on Wednesday, July 29

Reuters Communications

Author Piper Kerman attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

On Wednesday, Reuters will host a Twitter chat with ‘Orange is the New Black’ author Piper Kerman.

Thousands of people in prisons and jails have been infected with COVID-19. During Wednesday’s #AskReuters chat, Kerman will discuss why incarcerated populations are so vulnerable to the disease.

Join the live discussion on Wednesday, July 29, at 2 p.m. ET.

Users can follow along on Twitter at @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.

