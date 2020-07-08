Reuters to host Twitter chat on race and policing on Wednesday, July 8

On Wednesday, Reuters will host a Twitter chat with for a conversation on race and policing. Guests will include:

Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

—Dr. Andrea S. Boyles, author of ‘Race, Place and Suburban Policing’

—Paul Butler, author of ‘Chokehold: Policing Black Men’

—Brandon del Pozo, Former Vermont Chief of Police and NYPD officer

—James Forman, Jr., author of ‘Locking Up Our Own’

—Nicole Gonzales Van Cleve, author of ‘Crook County’

—Da’Shaun Harrison, lead organizer with Solutions Not Punishment

—Andrea Ritchie, author of ‘Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color’

—Carl Suddler, author of ‘Presumed Criminal’

—Alex Vitale, author of ‘Beyond Policing’

Join the live discussion, moderated by Reuters digital editor Beatrix Lockwood, on Wednesday, July 8, at 2 p.m. ET.

Users can follow along on Twitter at @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Heather Carpenter

heather.carpenter @ thomsonreuters.com