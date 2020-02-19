UNifeed, the United Nations broadcast quality video news platform, joins Reuters Connect

Reuters today announced that UNifeed, the United Nations broadcast quality video news content platform, has joined the award-winning digital content marketplace, Reuters Connect, here as a content distribution partner.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking to reporters in Geneva, courtesy of UNifeed

This is the first international government body to distribute its content via Reuters Connect, providing Reuters customers with access to broadcast-quality video covering global issues and stories from the UN network of specialised agencies, funds and programmes, Peacekeeping Operations, leaders’ speeches and UN headquarters.

UNifeed adds to a growing list of third-party content partners available to Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect, allowing subscribers to find and utilise a wide variety of content from multiple sources on a single, easy-to-use platform.

The partnership also allows UNifeed to expand its distribution to significantly greater audiences than it currently serves, reaching Reuters Connect’s thousands of active daily users in 120 countries.

Justine Flatley, senior manager of content partnerships, Reuters said: “Reuters is delighted to partner with the UN on our flagship multimedia platform, Reuters Connect. Via Connect, the UN’s coverage of the refugee crisis, its peacekeeping missions and the response to climate change can now reach editors in 120 countries, enabling our customers to better tell the stories that shape the world’s political agenda.”

Hua Jiang, Director, News and Media Division, UN Department of Global Communications said: “We are pleased that United Nations video content will be available through Reuters Connect. Providing content to the world’s media via the Connect platform allows us to increase the reach of our video products, bringing information about the United Nations to a wider global audience. We look forward to Reuters’ clients incorporating United Nations content within their programming.”

Launched in 2017, Reuters Connect is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters News Agency customers to source all the content they need via a single destination. Reuters Connect is built to make content discovery quicker and easier, improving clients’ editorial efficiency and enabling them to deliver more stories to their audiences faster than ever before. For more information on Reuters Connect and its growing list of partners visit: here

