Reuters expands 2020 U.S. election coverage to deliver authoritative offering to customers and newsrooms around the world

Silhouettes of attendees holding signs in front of an American flag are seen during a campaign rally held by Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), in Sioux City, Iowa, U.S., January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado - RC23OE9EHE0N

Ahead of the 2020 U.S. election in November, Reuters has expanded its coverage to deliver a comprehensive and tailored customer offering and provide exceptional insights for audiences around the world. Set against the backdrop of the global pandemic, a fractured electorate and widespread misinformation, Reuters election coverage will cut through the noise to deliver real-time, trusted and impartial news and data to customers globally.

For the first time, Reuters will be providing live election results, exit polls and sentiment polling data to customers, delivering a robust package of data and interactive graphics leading up to the Nov. 3 presidential vote and including all statewide races that will be called. Reuters will produce weekly surveys on national voter sentiment, as well as polls in specific battleground states. The surveys will target top election issues and look at political engagement broken down by each demographic. As part of this, there will be two sources of voter data: opinion polling data measuring sentiment in conjunction with Ipsos in the run up to Election Day and the other one providing live election night results to chart real-time outcomes including vote tabulation, exit polls, winner projections via the National Election Pool, a consortium comprised of the four biggest U.S. networks, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News and Edison Research.

Using Ipsos polling data, Reuters will also deliver a unique view of the race via a relaunched Polling Explorer that will track U.S. voter sentiment on issues such as the coronavirus outbreak, the economy and racial justice. Customers will be able to analyze and filter the survey results by demographics and voter behavior to craft insights for their audiences.

In covering the main stages of the campaign – the caucuses, the primaries, the conventions, the battle over voting by mail, and election day itself – Reuters has launched a massive multimedia effort to chronicle the key moments and the people involved.

Across text, pictures, video and graphics, Reuters is delivering coverage on an unparalleled scale leading up to the election and beyond: visuals of rallies, voter profiles, speeches by President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, campaign events and election day; breaking news and deep insights capturing every moment quickly and definitively; engaging interactives, election night maps and customizable, embeddable graphics; breakdowns of the mechanics; explanations of the policy implications for domestic and global audiences as well as live video and blanket photo coverage; and non-stop, real-time coverage on election day.

For more on Reuters customer offering, visit here. And read all the latest Reuters 2020 U.S. election coverage here.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

deepal . Patadia @tr.com