Reuters first to report U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million; continues to lead on coverage of the global pandemic

Reuters was first with the news on Thursday that U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed the 4 million mark, coming less than a week after being first to report that global infections passed 14 million.

Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

The Reuters tallies are part of its ongoing initiative to track coronavirus cases around the world, which began in late January. With data from state and local governments, health authorities and Reuters reporting, Reuters is delivering fast, reliable, consistent and accurate data to feed into its graphics and trackers at minimum twice a day, from journalists around the world to bring readers trusted information. Reuters journalists are steadfastly analyzing data to confirm the veracity of the information, especially in the instances where there are inaccuracies or incomplete data.

With cases on the rise across the globe, Reuters has continued to lead coverage of the global pandemic and its impact around the world. Recent exclusives reported one of the leading U.S. firms developing a coronavirus vaccine had awarded executives stock options that could pay out millions of dollars even if its efforts fail; the EU, Japan and the Gates Foundation are in talks with various drugmakers to secure advance deals on vaccines; and an influential foundation focused on preparation and response to epidemics that is backing nine potential coronavirus vaccines has identified manufacturers with capacity to produce four billion doses a year.

A new data visualization out this week shows the divide between Americans who can work remotely and blue-collar workers that are required to be on site and in close personal contact, illustrating how the disparate experiences of different classes of workers during the pandemic depended on their ability to work from home.

As the U.S. surpasses the landmark, Reuters photographers continue to be in the field capturing how the world is adjusting to life amid the coronavirus. Recent photos illustrate the everyday lives of patients, shoppers, teachers, healthcare workers and students in the U.S. as coronavirus cases rise; tourism during the global pandemic; and how countries like El Salvador and Mexico are grappling with the outbreak.

For more on Reuters coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Heather Carpenter

heather.carpenter @ tr.com