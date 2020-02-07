Reuters first with video footage of quarantined cruise ship, Turkey plane crash and avalanche

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters was ahead in providing video footage of three of the biggest news stories this week, delivering the first live feeds of a quarantined Japanese cruise ship and a plane crash in Turkey, as well as footage of an avalanche in Turkey.

Reuters was first on the ground to provide live video of a Japanese cruise ship placed on a two-week quarantine after arriving in Yokohama, also getting exclusives of quarantine facilities in Japan as the virus-hit ship prepared to dock. The live feed, along with a still of Diamond Princess ship, was used widely worldwide. Reuters also provided unique insight with a wealth personal stories from those affected by the outbreak, including the story of a mother trying to pass a checkpoint to get her cancer-stricken daughter to the hospital.

Reuters was also first to provide a live video feed of the plane crash in Turkey on February 5, which drew widespread usage around the world. Hours earlier, Reuters was first to access footage of an avalanche that struck the eastern Turkey.

