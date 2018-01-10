FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

“We are extremely disappointed that the authorities seek to prosecute Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo under Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act. We view this as a wholly unwarranted, blatant attack on press freedom. Our colleagues should be allowed to return to their jobs reporting on events in Myanmar. We believe time is of the essence and we continue to call for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo’s prompt release.” -- Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-In-Chief, Reuters

