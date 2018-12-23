Statement from Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters, on reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, December 24, 2018

FILE PHOTO: Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters:

“We are looking forward to demonstrating to Myanmar’s High Court why it should reverse the convictions of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo due to the egregious errors committed by the trial court in condemning them to prison for seven years. These two journalists did not in any way harm Myanmar. Instead, they did it an incredible service: In keeping with the freedoms promised them under Myanmar’s constitution, they honestly reported the truth. Without the ability of reporters like Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to fairly and impartially report the facts and inform their countrymen of what’s happening within Myanmar, that nation is less free and less democratic. We will explain to the appellate judge why, under the law, the only possible conclusion is that the appellate court must restore our reporters’ freedom and reaffirm Myanmar’s democratic principles.”

