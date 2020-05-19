Reuters wins Webby Award for e-learning course on identifying manipulated media

Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media

Reuters on Tuesday was awarded a Webby Award for its e-learning course, ‘Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media.’ The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, named Reuters the winner in the Websites: News & Politics category.

‘Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media’ is an e-learning course to help newsrooms around the world spot deepfakes and manipulated media, produced by Reuters in partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project. Available here, the program helps newsrooms fully equip themselves to identify and reject manipulated video, pictures and audio to help fight the spread of misinformation.

The course encompasses real world examples, hypothetical cases and insights into the evolving technology used to create and detect manipulated media. The course aims to combat these risks by teaching journalists about the various types of altered media, including the growing threat of the ‘deepfake’ and the ways in which newsrooms can be better equipped to handle this type of misinformation, in order to move forward with confidence to verify and publish genuine content from third-party sources. It is available in English, French, Spanish and Arabic, with more languages to launch this year.

