Reuters lands three Webby Awards nominations

Reuters

Reuters has been named a finalist for three Webby Awards – the leading international awards honoring excellence on the internet – in its 24th Annual People's Choice Awards. Reuters received nominations across the Webby’s social, video and website categories, with three award nominations and one honoree.

The Reuters e-learning course on ‘Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media’ was nominated in the Websites – News & Politics category. The course, produced in partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project, aims to help newsrooms fully equip themselves to identify and reject manipulated video, pictures and audio to help fight the spread of misinformation. VOTE HERE

Reuters social media channels were nominated in the Social – News & Politics category. Reuters Twitter feed, with more than 21 million followers, highlights top and breaking news, pictures and videos from Reuters. VOTE HERE

‘A race to save coral from a deadly disease,’ a Reuters exploration of lethal disease affecting coral reefs, was nominated in the Video – News & Politics category. The video showed how scientists in St. Thomas are battling a disease dubbed 'Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease' that they say is unprecedented in the speed with which it can damage large numbers of coral species - not only in St. Thomas, but across the Caribbean Sea. VOTE HERE

A series of Reuters graphics of the Hong Kong Protests was also named an honoree in the Best Individual Editorial Feature – Media Company category. The graphics document six months of civil unrest in the city, examining weaponry, coordination tactics, measurement of the masses and more. VIEW HERE

The People’s Choice awards are selected by audience votes. Cast your vote by May 7th.

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Media contact:

deepal.patadia@thomsonreuters.com