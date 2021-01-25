Reuters partners with the World Economic Forum for exclusive content distribution on Reuters Connect

The Davos Agenda

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, today announced a partnership with the World Economic Forum for exclusive content distribution on its award-winning digital content marketplace, Reuters Connect .

Content from The Davos Agenda will be exclusively available to Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect. The Davos Agenda, being held 25-29 January, is a virtual event hosted by the World Economic Forum, gathering the world’s foremost leaders to address the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Heads of state and government, chief executives and leaders from civil society will convene to focus on creating impact, rebuilding trust and shaping the policies and partnerships needed in 2021.

The partnership with Reuters introduces the exclusive hosting of video, audio, text and photo content from more than 100 live sessions from the Davos Agenda, making the content available to hundreds of global media publishers.

Reuters News Agency customers will be able to download and publish session recordings, as well as have free access to a range of content, including clips, edited video, event photos and World Economic Forum-authored blog posts.

Sue Brooks, Managing Director, Reuters Product and Agency Strategy, said: “Reuters Connect is the natural home for video, audio, text and image content from The Davos Agenda. I’m delighted to be able to provide customers with all the content from the Agenda they need, in one place. This exclusive, strategic partnership with the World Economic Forum cements Reuters Connect as the most comprehensive digital platform powering the news ecosystem.”

Yann Zopf, Head of Media, World Economic Forum, said: “The World Economic Forum’s virtual meeting, ‘The Davos Agenda’ is taking place at a critical time. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic it is more urgent than ever to rebuild trust and increase global cooperation. Bringing these important discussions to the global public is essential to foster dialogue, share ideas and solutions for the future. This partnership with Reuters Connect will help to reach a wide range of important media organisations creating quality content and analysis.”

