Reuters names Heather Timmons White House Editor

Reuters on Wednesday announced the appointment of Heather Timmons as White House Editor. In her new role, Timmons will lead the White House team in covering President Biden as he tries to tackle the pandemic, revive the economy, realign U.S. foreign policy and address the crisis of racial and economic inequality and climate change.

Reuters’ U.S. and Canada News Editor, Kieran Murray, said, “I’m delighted to announce that Heather Timmons will be our White House Editor. Heather joined Reuters about 18 months ago as Economics Editor in Washington. She has worked with Dan Burns and the Economics reporting team to produce a smart and colorful file on the Federal Reserve, government economic policies and the deep economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Focusing on the real-world impact of the government’s response and lockdowns across the country, the team has told compelling stories of businesses big and small and ordinary Americans battered by the crisis. Heather has also been a source of strong ideas on the politics file and took a key role in the coverage of race and justice following the death of George Floyd last year. All of that experience will be crucial as Heather now leads our White House team.”

Reuters White House reporting team is comprised of Alexandra Alper, Nandita Bose, Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland, Jeff Mason, Jarrett Renshaw and Andrea Shalal.

Timmons joined Reuters from Quartz, where she was White House correspondent and Asia bureau chief. Previously, she was based in London and India with The New York Times, and covered subprime lending for BusinessWeek and The American Banker.

