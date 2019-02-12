Reuters wins twelve White House News Photographers Association awards

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The White House News Photographers Association has recognized Reuters with twelve 2019 ‘Eyes of History’ awards. Among the winners are Reuters Washington staff photographers Carlos Barria, Leah Millis, Jonathan Ernst, Kevin Lamarque and Jim Bourg.

The Reuters winners are:

Carlos Barria

—1st Place Sports Feature - Olympic Skiing

—2nd Place International News - Funeral of young Guatemalan emigrant to the US

—Award of Excellence Presidential - President Trump observes demonstration with Army troops, attack helicopter and artillery

Leah Millis

—Award of Excellence Presidential - President Trump with Dramatic Oval Office Light

—Award of Excellence Pictorial - Trump signs and USA Flag

—Award of Excellence Capitol Hill - Hope Hicks leaves her Capitol Hill testimony

Jonathan Ernst

—Award of Excellence Domestic News - Anti-Kavanaugh Protestor atop Lady Justice at Supreme Court

—Award of Excellence Presidential - Acosta of CNN confrontation with Trump

Kevin Lamarque

—2nd Place Sports Picture Story - Pond Hockey Championships picture story

—Award of Excellence International News – Putin and MBS of Saudi Arabia in Venezuela

Jim Bourg

—Award of Excellence Capitol Hill - Judge Kavanaugh Wink

Click here for the full list of winners.

