Reuters to offer World Health Organization COVID-19 briefings free of charge within Reuters Connect

As the coronavirus story continues to dominate headlines around the world, Reuters is offering key COVID-19 briefings from the World Health Organization to media customers free of charge within Reuters Connect.

The move will ensure that media organizations and their audiences around the world have access to trusted and accurate information on the spread of COVID-19 at a time when misinformation is increasingly prevalent.

Sue Brooks, Head of Product Development & Agency Strategy for Reuters, said; “Reuters fuels the news ecosystem. As such, our role is even more important during times of global uncertainty, when misinformation abounds. We hope that by offering our media clients free, broadcast-quality footage from arguably the most important briefings in the world right now, we are helping them deliver trusted, timely information to their audiences.”

Content available free of charge will include embeddable live streams of WHO briefings and edited videos available for download after briefings have concluded. Media customers, as well as media organizations not currently subscribing to Reuters News Agency services, can now access content on Reuters Connect for publication across their own platforms.

Reuters News Agency customers will also continue to have access to Reuters deep reporting on the outbreak, calling on its 2500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. Through the end of February, Reuters has produced more than 16,500 stories on the coronavirus across video, images, text and graphics, covering the impact of the outbreak on every part of society, from health and politics to sport and business.

