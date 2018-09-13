Reuters and the International Center of Photography to host ‘Women in Focus’ event in London

Reuters and the International Center of Photography are joining forces to host an event featuring current and past perspectives of women in photography. ‘Women in Focus’ is a full-day event, to be held on November 13th in London, bringing together some of the world’s most prolific female photographers, editors and leaders in photojournalism for a dynamic discussion around women imagemakers.

Women in Focus

Reuters previously collaborated with ICP for 2016’s ‘Iconic in an Instant? One Trillion Images’ event, an all-day gathering in New York City that focused on critical issues in photojournalism today.

‘Women in Focus’ will feature a series of presentations and discussions around women in photojournalism, addressing topics such as a historical overview of women photographers, a look at female representation in the photography industry, social justice and the power of images to impact policy and social change, conflict photography and gaining access and building trust. Among the participants:

—Lynsey Addario, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist and author of the New York Times’ best-selling memoir, “It’s What I Do”;

—Reuters Pulitzer Prize-winning Hannah McKay, who was among a team of Reuters photographers honored in 2018 for their coverage of the plight of Rohingya refugees;

—Reuters photojournalist Zohra Bensemra, who covers conflict, humanitarian issues and stories about women and politics in the Middle East;

—Erin Barnett, who serves as director of exhibitions and collections at ICP;

—Fiona Shields, Head of Photography at the Guardian;

—Research Curator of Photography at Imperial War Museums, Hilary Roberts;

—Daniella Zalcman, documentary photographer and founder of Women Photograph;

—and many more.

A full agenda and list of participants will be available in the coming months.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather.Carpenter @ tr.com