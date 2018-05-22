Reuters joins World Media Group as new analysis shows value of trusted journalism

Reuters has joined the World Media Group (WMG), a strategic alliance of ten of the world’s leading international media brands, as the group publishes new analysis highlighting the value of quality journalism.

The WMG brings together brands committed to promoting award-winning journalism and the role of international media, and Reuters was recently announced as the newest member, joining The Economist, Forbes, Fortune, National Geographic, The New York Times, Bloomberg Media Group, TIME, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

The latest figures revealed by the group demonstrate the growing ‘premium’ effect that is boosting the performance of ad campaigns when viewed within a high quality, trusted editorial environment. The analysis shows that premium digital inventory across all WMG brands in 2017 outperformed all of measurement firm Moat’s benchmarks by between 16% and 73%.

Munira Ibrahim, Reuters SVP for Sales & Content Solutions, said; “At Reuters our passion is for providing well-researched, trusted news, written by world class journalists – and the latest Moat analysis confirms that these are values that are held strongly across the whole of the World Media Group. We are delighted to have joined the World Media Group and are looking forward to working together with the rest of the members to promote quality journalism, delivered around the world through high-spec technology.”

