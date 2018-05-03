Reuters President and Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler on World Press Freedom Day

In a message to staff today, Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler wrote about World Press Freedom Day:

Colleagues,

On World Press Freedom Day, we recognize the many journalists around the world who risk their lives and their freedom to report the news. Today, especially, we think of our dedicated colleagues Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who have spent 143 day imprisoned in Myanmar simply for doing their jobs. We continue to call for their immediate release.

Today and every day, Reuters is committed to the principles of press freedom, and we believe a free press is fundamental to any democracy. World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to producing independent, unbiased journalism that helps people make better-informed decisions in their professional and personal lives. As we reflect on our responsibilities as journalists, I’d like to bring your attention to this blog post from eighteen months ago – “Covering Trump the Reuters way” – as a reminder of the rules and beliefs that continue to govern our work.

You can read it here

Best,

Steve

