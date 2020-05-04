Reuters #ThankYouJournalists initiative delivered in ten languages for World Press Freedom Day; reaches more than 50 million impressions

#ThankYouJournalists

To mark World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, Reuters produced its #ThankYouJournalists video in nine additional languages, paying tribute to the journalists around the world covering the coronavirus crisis.

The videos, translated in Arabic, traditional and simplified Chinese, French, Japanese, European and Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish, were featured on social media to pay tribute to journalists on World Press Freedom Day. The #ThankYouJournalists initiative, launched on April 27, has so far garnered more than 50 million impressions.

With news coverage in over 16 languages reaching billions of people worldwide every day, Reuters is committed to delivering trusted, independent and unbiased news coverage from 2,500 journalists in 200+ locations around the world.

[Reuters PR Blog post]

