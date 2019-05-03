Statement from Michael Friedenberg, President, Reuters, and Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

On Friday, May 3, Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler issued the following statement to mark World Press Freedom Day:

“These are treacherous times for journalists and – consequently – for the billions of people around the globe whose lives can be informed, improved and sometimes even saved by the work journalists do. At a time when the world’s need for accurate information is unprecedented, those who seek to gather and share it are under relentless attack.

On World Press Freedom Day, we recognize the many journalists around the world who risk their lives and their freedom to report the news, including our colleagues Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who have now spent 508 days imprisoned in Myanmar simply for doing their jobs. We continue to fight for their freedom and call for their immediate release.”

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather.Carpenter @ tr.com