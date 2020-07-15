World TeamTennis joins Action Images to offer Reuters Connect customers coverage from groundbreaking tennis championship

NEW YORK, JULY 15, 2020 – Reuters today announced that its sports media agency Action Images has partnered with World TeamTennis. World TeamTennis will begin using Action Images services to distribute sports highlights on the Reuters Connect platform.

Philadelphia Freedoms vs Orange County Breakers from the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Credit: World TeamTennis

Through Reuters Connect, World TeamTennis will offer pictures, videos, news articles and highlights throughout the 2020 season. Reuters Connect customers will have access to WTT coverage free-of-charge via a dedicated channel on the platform.

“The addition of World TeamTennis offers Reuters Connect customers unique sports multimedia coverage directly from the league, allowing them to create a new level of engaging content for their audiences,” said Maia Samuel, director of content studios for Reuters.

“As we continue our efforts to help bring the sport of professional tennis back over the next three weeks of our season and playoffs we appreciate how partnering with Action Images helps us share our story with the world as some of tennis’ biggest stars compete as a team to raise the King Trophy,” said Carlos Silva, chief executive officer for World TeamTennis.

Action Images, the global sports media agency of Reuters, provides services for leagues and federations to create, distribute and monetize their multimedia content using the know-how and infrastructure of the world’s largest global multimedia news agency, Reuters. World TeamTennis adds to a growing list of sports partners for Action Images, including PGA TOUR, Canadian Premier League, Red Bull Media House, Professional Squash Association and Sportfive.

For more information on Action Images, visit ActionImages.com. To access content from World TeamTennis and other sports partners, visit ReutersConnect.com.

