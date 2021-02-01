Reuters announces new recipients of Yannis Behrakis Photojournalism Grants

Reuters today announced the latest recipients of the Yannis Behrakis Photojournalism Grants, which seek to recruit and develop a diverse new generation of photojournalists.

Ian O'Brien plays the guitar while camping along the Pacific Rim Highway on Vancouver Island, on July 04, 2020. Credit: Melissa Renwick.

Originally launched in 2017, the Reuters photojournalism grant program was renamed for long-time Reuters photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Yannis Behrakis, who passed away in 2019. The program, which Behrakis had led, offers four grants of $8,000 USD for photojournalists and students to produce a photo project and develop their visual storytelling skills.

The four grantees named today are:

- Esther Mbabazi, based in Kampala, Uganda

- Fabeha Monir, based in Bangladesh

- Nyancho NwaNri, based in Lagos, Nigeria

- Melissa Renwick, based in Tofino, Canada

The four grantees will see their projects distributed on Reuters platforms and to its global media clients, and Reuters Pictures editors will mentor recipients throughout their work. They will also have access to Reuters training programs, including workshops on reporting, ethics, legal and video, as well as hostile environment training.

Rickey Rogers, Global Editor, Reuters Pictures, said: “We’re delighted to recognise these four exceptional up-and-coming photographers as recipients of our photojournalism grants. This allows us to continue building on Yannis’ legacy by promoting the top-quality work of a new generation of talented photojournalists.”

Grantee biographies:

Esther Mbabazi

Esther Ruth Mbabazi is a photojournalist based in Kampala, Uganda. She uses photojournalism to explore changing conditions on the African continent with a focus on the social, economic and emotional aspects of daily life. Mbabazi is a National Geographic Explorer and Magnum Foundation Photography and Social Justice Fellow.

Fabeha Monir

Fabeha Monir is a multimedia journalist based in Bangladesh. She uses an intimate approach to tell people-focused stories that explore the themes of climate crisis, gender violence, and migration.

Nyancho NwaNri

Nyancho NwaNri is a lens-based artist who lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria. Her documentary and conceptual work explores African spirituality, traditions, languages as well as social and environmental issues. NwaNri is also a freelance press photographer and educator who teaches film and photography across the African continent as part of the Canon Miraisha programme.

Melissa Renwick

Melissa Renwick is a documentary photographer based in Tofino, on the Canadian west coast. She is interested in making images that explore the complicated relationship between the coastal landscape and the communities who inhabit it through long-term storytelling.

