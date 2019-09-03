Reuters seeking to develop next generation of photojournalists with expanded Yannis Behrakis Photojournalism Grants

Reuters today announced the third edition of the Reuters Photojournalism Grants program, renamed the Yannis Behrakis Photojournalism Grants, at the Visa pour l’Image international festival of photojournalism, taking place in Perpignan, France.

Easter_Mass_Holy_Sepulchre_Jerusalem

The Reuters photography grant program, launched in 2017, has been expanded and renamed here for long-time Reuters photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Yannis Behrakis, who died earlier this year.

Last year’s successful grant program saw seven recipients here from across four continents selected from hundreds of high-quality entries.

For the inaugural Yannis Behrakis Photojournalism Grants program, Reuters Pictures https://pictures.reuters.com is offering ten grants of $8,000 USD for photojournalists and students to produce a photo project and develop their visual storytelling skills.

Successful stories will be distributed on Reuters platforms and Reuters Pictures editors will mentor recipients throughout their projects. Grantees will also receive Reuters instruction, including reporting and hostile environment training.

Rickey Rogers, global editor, Reuters Pictures, said: “In renaming the Reuters Photojournalism Grants program, we honour Yannis Behrakis, one of Reuters’ best-loved and most decorated photographers, who was best known for his humanitarian photography from some of the world’s most difficult locations. This is a fantastic opportunity for young, diverse photojournalists from around the world to be mentored by Reuters editors, and have their stories distributed and showcased globally. In addition, we’ve expanded the program from eight to ten grants, with each grant increased from $5,000 to $8,000 USD. Our fundamental aim remains the same: to promote top quality photojournalism.”

Aspiring photojournalists attending Visa pour l’Image international festival of photojournalism will be able to learn more about Reuters photojournalism and further details on the grant program by visiting the Reuters stand, located on the second floor of the Palais des Congrès.

Notes to Editors:

Photojournalism Grants

Application requirements:

- Applicants must be between the ages of 18-35

- They must submit a 30-40 picture portfolio, a detailed story proposal and a CV.

- The project can be a work-in-progress or a new idea.

- A project focused on a subject in a community or location within close proximity, that can be completed in a few weeks or months, is advisable

Application and grant period:

Application period: 9 September 2019 to 31 December 2019

Grant period: 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

How to apply:

Email your CV, cover letter with story portfolio via a Dropbox link to: ReutersPhotoGrant@tr.com

FILE PHOTO: Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi photographs migrants on a wooden boat during a rescue operation by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Sabratha in Libya, April 15, 2017, in this picture grab obtained from 360 degree video. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo - RC1F5AAF40B0

Media Contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]