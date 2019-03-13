Reuters relaunches photographers' grant program in memory of colleague Yannis Behrakis

Yannis Behrakis in Normandy, France, October 10, 2016. Enric Marti/Handout via Reuters

The Reuters photography grant program, launched in 2017, will be expanded and renamed for long-time Reuters photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Yannis Behrakis, who passed away last week.

The program, which Yannis led, seeks to recruit and develop a diverse new generation of young photojournalists, something he was incredibly passionate about. It will relaunch for the 2020 grants under Yannis’s name with increased grants of $8k available to recipients.

“Yannis was an extraordinary photojournalist, who in his 30 years with Reuters covered many conflicts and crises, all with passion and humanity,” said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler. “His name will live on through his work - and through the talented photographers inspired by his legacy.”

The program offers grants to help fund assignments and projects that will advance the recipients’ experience and skills. The 2020 applications will be available in the Fall of 2019. Candidates do not need to be professional photojournalists, but must demonstrate the ability to successfully create and complete their grant project.

