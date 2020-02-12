Reuters Exclusive with China’s senior medical advisor on coronavirus outbreak generates global headlines

Reuters Exclusive interview here with China’s senior medical advisor about the latest assessment of the coronavirus has generated headlines around the globe.

Zhong Nanshan, head of the National Health Commission's team investigating the novel coronavirus outbreak, attends an interview with Reuters in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen - RC28YE90UX97

The interview, in which Nanshan said that the virus is hitting a peak in China this month and may be over by April, was used extensively by Reuters broadcast clients, print and online publications, in Asia and worldwide.

International outlets included: Al Jazeera; CNN; NTV; TVB Jade; YTN; VTV; AL Arabiya; Channel News Asia; France 24; MBC Korea; Polsat Channel 12&13 Israel; Voice of America and Straits Times.

Chinese language media in Hong Kong and Taiwan outlets included: Hong Kong 01; RTHK; Ming Pao; Hong Kong Economic Daily; Yahoo Taiwan.

Japanese media and broadcast outlets included: Asahi; Newsweek Japan; Fuji TV; NHK; NHK WORLD; YTN.

Spanish language outlets included: El Pais; el Periodico; Servicio de Noticias.

Portuguese language outlets included: Swiss Info.

The assessment by Nanshan in his Reuters interview that the virus is hitting a peak in China helped propel U.S. and European stock indexes to fresh records, while crude prices rebounded and gold and the dollar eased as risk appetite improved.

During the interview, the 83-year-old Nanshan, an epidemiologist who won fame for combating the SARS epidemic in 2003, also shed tears about Li Wenliang, the doctor who died last week after being reprimanded for alerting the authorities.

Media Contact:

Joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters PR Blog Post]