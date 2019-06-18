Reuters retains position as number one International Digital Media Brand in Europe

Reuters is the most popular international digital media brand in Europe, according to new research published by Ipsos.

Reuters has maintained its position, registering consistent year-on-year growth over the last five years, and is number one for monthly reach of all digital sites measured on IPOS Affluent Europe 2019.

In addition, across all news and business websites measured, Reuters is number one for trustworthiness amongst monthly digital users of each brand.

The research - which measures reach amongst affluent audiences and decision makers across 21 countries - shows Reuters has grown its digital monthly reach to 7,220,000 – a 2% year-on-year increase – consolidating its position as number one international media brand in the region, ahead of BBC (7,172,000) the New York Times (6,730,000).

Reuters also took the number one position amongst key audience groups (figures in brackets show index versus IPSOS Affluent Europe average):

- Respondents who had taken more than six return air trips for business last year (289)

- Those earning more than €180,000 a year (250)

- Decision makers in corporate finance, investment or other banking, finance or insurance services (230)

- Respondents who have worked on international business strategy (227)

- Decision makers in information and communication technology (221)

- Business decision makers (219)

- C-suite, Executives / Directors and senior managers (160)

- Owners of investments valued at over €250,000 (156)

Simon Hutson, Managing Director, Consumer, Reuters said: “I’m delighted that Reuters has consolidated its position as the number one international digital media brand in Europe. The research also endorses Reuters unrivalled reputation for trust among key decision makers. This is a significant message for the advertising community.”

About IPSOS Affluent

The Ipsos Affluent Survey offers an in-depth view of media usage, consumption behaviour and interests of the affluent target groups and is the industry standard for multi-country multi-media communications planning. The Affluent database contains both international media and national media, TV, print, websites and applications.

About Reuters:

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world’s media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

Media Contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

