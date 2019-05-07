Reuters appoints Ling-Sze Gan as Head of Sales, Asia

Reuters today announced the appointment of Ling-Sze Gan as its new Head of Sales for Asia, as it continues to invest in and build its presence in the region.

Leading a Reuters team of sellers across Asia, Gan will be responsible for all Reuters News Agency revenue across Field, Channel and Inside Sales teams and will work closely with Business Development and Consumer teams. She will set strategy for accelerating growth and meeting evolving market needs.

Anita Tobias, Global Head of Sales, Reuters News Agency, said: “Asia is a dynamic, innovative and growing market and a key area of focus for Reuters. Under Gan’s leadership and with her deep understanding of the region’s media landscape, we expect Asia to be an area of significant growth in the near and long-term.”

Ling-Sze Gan said: “I am honoured to join Reuters as its Head of Sales in Asia. With greater spotlight on this region and ever-growing outlets seeking news and information, I’m looking forward to the many business partnerships my colleagues and I will be forging in this part of the world.”

Gan joins from NBCUniversal Networks, where she was Head of Sales (Asia) and previously served as VP, affiliate sales and media partnerships at Sony Pictures Entertainment (Asia).

Gan’s career spans more than 20 years in the international media business and she has also held senior programming and acquisitions roles at BBC Worldwide, Discovery Networks Asia, AETN International, Group M and A+E Networks (Asia).

Gan will report to Tobias and takes up her post this week. She will be based in Singapore.

