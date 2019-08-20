Reuters Connect to offer end-to-end Productivity Suite with partners including Stringr, Amper Music and InVideo

- Platform to provide easy-to-use production tools alongside world-class content

White logo vertical

-‘One stop shop’ for content professionals to cover planning, content and editing

- First partners announced are Stringr, Amper Music and InVideo

Reuters today unveiled plans to enhance its digital content platform Reuters Connect with ‘end-to-end’ production apps offering creation, production and editing services from a range of partners.

Reuters Connect – the ‘one stop shop’ for modern-day publishing – already offers more than 15 million pieces of content from the Reuters newsroom and some of the world’s most respected media organizations.

Later this year, production partners will join the platform to create a Productivity Suite; a range of services designed to help Reuters Connect customers of all sizes manage their workflow. The first three are named today as:

- Stringr: a video marketplace offering custom footage from both professional and amateur videographers (initially available in US and UK only)

- Amper Music: providing AI-generated, rights-cleared soundtracks and music

- InVideo: an online video editing tool enabling creation and editing of video-on-demand

Services from these partners will mean Reuters Connect customers can access easy-to-use production tools alongside world-class content on one platform. Further productivity partners will be announced later in the year, with the ambition of providing users with a full ‘end-to-end’ production solution.

Clients will be able to use the existing Reuters points-based system to use the new services, meaning they can be easily accessed by content professionals and organizations.

Sue Brooks, Managing Director, Reuters Product and Agency, said: “I am incredibly excited to announce the latest phase in the evolution of Reuters Connect. We have created the Productivity Suite in response to feedback from our customers, who have said they want simple, easy-to-use production tools and content in one place. Our ‘one stop shop’ for content professionals is expanding and I am delighted to welcome Stringr, Amper Music and InVideo into our emporium! These are the first service partners we are announcing, as we set about providing an ‘end-to-end’ experience - from planning to post-production tools - that helps our clients deliver brilliant content and boost productivity.”

Lindsay Stewart, CEO and co-founder, Stringr, said: “Reuters has long provided world-class multimedia content from around the globe. Stringr is delighted to be able to augment their service, by offering Reuters Connect customers the ability to source custom video quickly, whether it be an additional angle on a major international story, or a hyper-local story, all from within the Reuters Connect interface.”

Drew Silverstein, co-founder and CEO, Amper Music, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the innovative team at Reuters. To work with such a forward-thinking company that is excited about Amper and truly sees the value of using AI in content creation was an easy decision. We look forward to helping power the content of all Reuters Connect users.”

Sanket Shah, CEO and co-founder, InVideo, said: “We are delighted to partner with Reuters and bring our intelligent video maker to publishers across the globe. This partnership will bring transformative tools in the hands of every content creator who now can be a video creator and multiply their reach and impact.”

Reuters Connect was launched in 2017 for Reuters News Agency customers as a single destination for news content, and features Reuters multimedia content alongside a diverse array of content from leading media organisations.

It now features more than 15 million pieces of premium news content in 9 languages, spanning every multimedia format including video, text, pictures and graphics, with content from more than 40 providers including Accuweather, BBC, CCTV, Jukin, National Geographic, Newsflare, PBS NewsHour, PA Media and USA Today.

The platform is available via subscription and features a points-based spending model, Reuters Points, which provides clients with the freedom to access and utilise both Reuters and partner content across multiple topics and multimedia formats.

For more information on Reuters Connect and its growing list of partners visit: here

Visit the Productivity Suite page for more details: here

Media Contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters Press Blog Post]