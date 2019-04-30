Reuters Top 100: Europe’s Most Innovative Universities 2019 announced

- German universities account for more participants than any other country, closely followed by UK-based universities and France
Despite political unease across the continent, the top ranks of Europe’s most innovative universities remain remarkably steady, according to fourth annual Reuters Top 100: Europe’s Most Innovative Universities ranking.
All 100 of the institutions included in Reuters Top 100 produce original research, create useful technology and stimulate the global economy, but for the fourth consecutive year, KU Leuven tops the list.
The Dutch-speaking school based in Belgium’s Flanders region is 594 years old and boasts a tradition of influential innovation. Patents filed by KU scientists are frequently cited by other researchers in their own patent filings. That’s one of the key criteria in Reuters’ rankings, which were compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics. The Reuters Top 100 is based on proprietary analysis of numerous indicators including patent filings and research paper citations.
To compile its ranking of Europe’s most innovative universities, Clarivate Analytics identified more than 600 global organisations that publish the most academic research. Then they evaluated each candidate on 10 different metrics, focusing in particular on patent filings and research paper citations, and ranked universities within the region based on their performance.
Only one university in the top 100 is entirely new to the list this year: The Norwegian University of Science & Technology, or NTSU (No. 56).
Germany’s University of Erlangen Nuremberg (No. 2) climbs three spots to the runner-up position, bumping Imperial College London (No. 3), the University of Cambridge (No. 4), and Switzerland’s EPFL (No. 5) each down one rung on the ladder. The UK’s University College
London (No. 6, up five) is one of two new entrants to the top 10, along with the University of Zurich (No. 9, up four). The Technical University of Munich (No. 7, down one), University of Manchester (No. 8, down one) and ETH Zurich (No. 10, no change) complete the top 10.
German universities account for more entrants than any other country, with 23 institutions in the top 100, the same as last year; the United Kingdom has 21 schools, also no change; France is third with 18 universities, followed by the Netherlands with nine, Belgium with seven, Spain and Switzerland each with five, Italy with four, Denmark with three, Norway with two, and Austria and Ireland with one.
Amid the uncertainty caused by a still-pending Brexit, British institutions show a general performance decline among the Top 100, whilst the positions of German and Dutch universities on the list are, on average rising. While Reuters’ ranking includes some historical data that predates the 2016 European Union referendum, experts suggest these trends could reflect the first wave of researchers leaving the UK in favor of more stable institutions on the continent.
The Reuters Top 100: The Most Innovative European Universities 2019
1 KU Leuven Belgium
2 University of Erlangen Nuremberg Germany
3 Imperial College London United Kingdom
4 University of Cambridge United Kingdom
5 EPFL - Swiss Federal lnstitute of Technology Lausanne Switzerland
6 University College London United Kingdom
7 Technical University of Munich Germany
8 University of Manchester United Kingdom
9 University of Zurich Switzerland
10 Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich Switzerland
11 Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg Germany
12 University of Oxford United Kingdom
13 Technical University of Denmark Denmark
14 Leiden University Netherlands
15 University of Paris Sud - Paris 11 France
16 Delft University of Technology Netherlands
17 University of Montpellier France
18 University of Paris Descartes France
19 University of Basel Switzerland
20 University of Munich Germany
21 Kings College London United Kingdom
22 Sorbonne University France
23 Free University of Berlin Germany
24 University of Bordeaux France
25 Utrecht University Netherlands
26 Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz Germany
27 RWTH Aachen University Germany
28 Charité Medical University of Berlin Germany
29 Eindhoven University of Technology Netherlands
30 University of Freiburg Germany
31 Dresden University of Technology Germany
32 Humboldt University of Berlin Germany
33 Grenoble Alpes University France
34 Technical University of Berlin Germany
35 University of Copenhagen Denmark
36 Erasmus University Rotterdam Netherlands
37 University of Edinburgh United Kingdom
38 Saarland University Germany
39 University of Lille France
40 Free University of Brussels Belgium
41 University of Claude Bernard - Lyon 1 France
42 University of Dundee United Kingdom
43 Catholic University of Louvain Belgium
44 University of Glasgow United Kingdom
45 Eberhard Karls University of Tubingen Germany
46 University of Birmingham United Kingdom
47 Goethe University Frankfurt Germany
48 Ghent University Belgium
49 Queen Mary University London United Kingdom
50 University of Aix-Marseille France
51 University of Oslo Norway
52 University of Munster Germany
53 Karlsruhe Institute of Technology Germany
54 University of Groningen Netherlands
55 Ecole Polytechnique France
56 Norwegian University of Science & Technology Norway
57 University of Stuttgart Germany
58 University of Amsterdam Netherlands
59 Vrije University of Brussels Belgium
60 University of Strasbourg France
61 University of Paris Diderot France
62 Grenoble Institute of Technology France
63 University of Leeds United Kingdom
64 University of Geneva Switzerland
65 University of Wurzburg Germany
66 University of Nantes France
67 University of Southampton United Kingdom
68 Polytechnic University of Milan Italy
69 Hannover Medical School Germany
70 Trinity College Dublin Ireland
71 University of Bristol United Kingdom
72 University of Paul Sabatier - Toulouse III France
73 Cardiff University United Kingdom
74 Vienna University of Technology Austria
75 University of Barcelona Spain
76 University of Leicester United Kingdom
77 University of Milan Italy
78 Aarhus University Denmark
79 University of Lorraine France
80 Newcastle University United Kingdom
81 Polytechnic University of Catalonia Spain
82 University of St Andrews United Kingdom
83 University of Bonn Germany
84 University of Rennes 1 France
85 University of Sheffield United Kingdom
86 Friedrich Schiller University of Jena Germany
87 University of Nottingham United Kingdom
88 University of Twente Netherlands
89 Maastricht University Netherlands
90 Jagiellonian University Poland
91 University of Liege Belgium
92 University of Valencia Spain
93 University of Antwerp Belgium
94 University of Padua Italy
95 Polytechnical University of Valencia Spain
96 University of Nice Sophia Antipolis France
97 Darmstadt University of Technology Germany
98 Sapienza University Rome Italy
99 University of Surrey United Kingdom
100 Autonomous University of Barcelona Spain
Notes to Editors
To compile the ranking of Europe’s most innovative universities, Clarivate Analytics identified Europe-based institutions that each produced a substantial body of research, as determined by the number of papers indexed in the Web of Science Core Collection between 2012 and 2017.
The next step was to ascertain the extent to which this output was successfully turned to patents by consulting two additional Clarivate resources: Derwent World Patents Index and Derwent Innovations Index. Analysts also consulted “Patent Citations,” gauging the rate at which a university’s patents are cited by other patents. These measures provide an indicator of influence in ongoing research and development. Along with the assessment of citations in other patents, the analysis included gauging how frequently an average journal article from an institution is cited by patents. This metric provides a clear link between a university’s basic research and its influence in applied technology. In further
scrutiny of the universities’ published papers, analysts tallied reports that listed at least one author from a commercial or industrial as an indicator of immediate ties to the marketplace.
