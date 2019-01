Jan 21 (Reuters) - Private equity company Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced talks to buy Europe's biggest plastics packaging maker RPC Group Plc for more than $3.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2RHnm0W on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither company was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)