Sept 10 (Reuters) - RPC Group said on Monday it was in preliminary talks with Apollo Global Management and Bain Capital about a buyout offer for the company.

Apollo Global Management and Bain Capital each have until Oct. 8 to make a firm offer for RPC or walk away, Europe’s biggest plastics packager said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)