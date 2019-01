Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Berry Global Group said on Thursday it was considering a possible cash offer for RPC Group, rivalling Apollo Global Management’s 3.3 billion pounds ($4.33 billion) deal to buy the British packaging products maker.

Berry Global said it had requested due diligence information from RPC. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)