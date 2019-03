March 8 (Reuters) - British packager RPC Group Plc said on Friday it had agreed to be acquired by plastics maker Berry Global Group, ditching an earlier offer made by Apollo Global Management LLC in January.

Berry Global is offering 793 pence in cash for each RPC share, valuing the company at 3.34 billion pounds ($4.37 billion), and is 11 pence higher than Apollo’s earlier offer. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)