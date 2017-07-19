UPDATE 1-Britain's RPC says revenue up on last year, starts buyback

(Adds details, background)

July 19 (Reuters) - British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

RPC, which generates about 70 percent of its revenue from outside Britain, said revenue for the quarter ending June 30 totalled about 960 million pounds ($1.25 billion). It did not provide detail on how large a benefit currency movements delivered.

RPC has been positioning itself to benefit from a weak sterling since the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in June 2016.

The company has done a number deals recently as the European plastic packaging industry undergoes consolidation to better compete with glass, plastic and aluminium-based packaging.

RPC has signed six deals since September for a net consideration of some 850 million pounds, including a deal for Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic food-packaging products.

RPC also announced an inaugural share buyback programme of up to 100 million pounds to be conducted over a period of up to 12 months.

The "board of RPC believes the current share price significantly undervalues the performance to date and the Group's future prospects," the company said.