Basic Materials
February 1, 2019 / 7:29 AM / in 2 hours

RPC posts flat operating profit, to stockpile ahead of Brexit

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Plastic packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Wednesday that quarterly operating profit was flat, compared with a year earlier and that it was increasing its stocks at manufacturing sites to prevent any disruption from Brexit.

RPC, which is at the centre of a potential bidding war between Apollo Global and Berry Global to buy the company, said quarterly revenue from continuing operations was 894 million pounds ($1.17 billion), compared with 898 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7634 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below