RPC posts flat operating profit, to stockpile ahead of Brexit

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Plastic packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Wednesday that quarterly operating profit was flat, compared with a year earlier and that it was increasing its stocks at manufacturing sites to prevent any disruption from Brexit.

RPC, which is at the centre of a potential bidding war between Apollo Global and Berry Global to buy the company, said quarterly revenue from continuing operations was 894 million pounds ($1.17 billion), compared with 898 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7634 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)