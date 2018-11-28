Packaging firm RPC's first-half earnings slip as costs rise

Nov 28 (Reuters) - British packaging firm RPC Group Plc , the target of a takeover battle, said on Wednesday earnings in the first half of the year slipped 4.5 percent, hurt by rising costs.

Pretax profit dropped to 154.4 million pounds ($197 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 161.7 million pounds a year earlier.

RPC, Europe’s biggest plastics packager, this month extended the deadline to Dec. 3 for U.S. private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Bain Capital to make firm takeover bids for the company. ($1 = 0.7843 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)