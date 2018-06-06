FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 6, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK's RPC seeks to sell non-core assets, FY profit up 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - RPC Group Plc is looking to sell non-core assets with total revenue of 209 million pounds ($280 million), as the British packaging company seeks to sharpen its focus on higher-value plastics that can be recycled or reused.

The company reported a 36 percent jump in full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, helped by strong growth in both its packaging and non-packaging segments and by acquisitions.

RPC said adjusted pretax profit rose to 389 million pounds in the year ended March 31. Revenue also rose 36 percent, to 3.75 billion pounds. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.