Dec 3 (Reuters) - RPC Group Plc said on Monday it had ended talks to be taken over by Bain Capital, leaving Apollo Global Management in the lead to buy Europe’s biggest plastics packager.

RPC said discussions with Apollo were ongoing and that the deadline for the U.S.-based private equity firm to make firm buyout offers or walk away had been extended to Dec. 21. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)