RPC extends deadline again for bids from Apollo, Bain

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Plastic packaging maker RPC Group said on Monday it had extended the deadline for private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Bain Capital that are considering rival takeover offers to make firm bids.

The London-listed company said it was still in talks with the private equity suitors and they now have until Dec. 3 to make firm offers or walk away.

The original deadline for the offers was set for October 8 and extended to November 5. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)