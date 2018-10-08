FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
October 8, 2018 / 3:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPC extends deadline for rival suitors Apollo and Bain to make bids

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Plastic packaging maker RPC Group said on Monday that it had given the two private equity firms that are considering rival takeover offers more time to make bids.

The London-listed company said in a statement that talks with both Apollo Global Management and Bain Capital were ongoing and that the competing suitors now had until Nov. 5 to make firm offers or walk away from RPC.

The pair had faced a deadline of 5 p.m. London time (1600 GMT) on Monday to declare their intentions towards RPC under Britain’s rules.

Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.