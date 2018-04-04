FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated a day ago

MOVES-RPMI Railpen appoints CIO and private markets head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Investment manager of the railways pension schemes RPMI Railpen on Wednesday said it appointed former investment directors Richard Williams as chief investment officer and Paul Bishop as head of private markets, effective immediately.

In his new role, Williams, who joined Railpen in 2014, will be responsible for Railpen’s asset management capabilities across the public, private and property markets.

Paul Bishop, who joined Railpen in 2011, will be responsible for the management and oversight of all private market investments. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

