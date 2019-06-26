Hot Stocks
RPS tanks as Australia weakness hurts annual result outlook

June 26 (Reuters) - Professional services company RPS Group Plc on Wednesday said it expects full-year results to be “materially” below management and market expectations, hurt by weakness in its Australia and Asia Pacific business, sending its shares 40% lower.

“It’s disappointing that softness in Australia is having a negative impact on Group performance in FY-2019, despite progress in other segments such as Energy and Norway,” Chief Executive John Douglas said in a statement.

The Australian economy is experiencing its slowest growth since 2009, RPS said, adding that its Australia and Asia Pacific business has a mix of public and private sector work, with major focus on public sector work.

