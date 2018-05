(Repeats to attach article to alert, no changes in text)

May 18 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* CEO RAJEEV SURI BUYS 575,309 SHARES IN NOKIA

* SAYS TRANSACTION WAS DONE IN ACCORDANCE WITH CO-INVESTMENT ARRANGEMENT RELATING TO NOKIA’S 2018 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN AS ANNOUNCED IN CONNECTION WITH COMPANY’S INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)