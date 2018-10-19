FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-BUZZ- U.S. stocks weekly: Seeking traction

2 Min Read

** S&P 500 swings into and out of negative territory, but ultimately ends week unchanged

** Indeed, S&P Futures have been struggling . This while the DJI may still be lost at sea

** And although FANG stocks tried to bite back, a Nasdaq internal measure is flipping from green to red

** Majority of sectors advance; defensive plays consumer staples, real estate and utilities on firm footing, while consumer discretionary, energy and tech stumble

** Consumer Staples jumps 4.3 pct. Procter & Gamble has best day in 10 years on Fri after surprise qtrly beat, buoys group

** Financials up 0.8 pct. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs both rise >6 pct as big banks end Q3 on high note

** Communication Services up 0.7 pct. Netflix leaps initially on subscriber growth, prompts analyst PT cut reversals, though ends week down 2 pct

** Health Care up 0.5 pct. UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson lift sector after qtrly beats, cheery outlooks

** Industrials off 1 pct. Worst SPX stock United Rentals tumbles 15 pct after lowered cash flow forecast . Textron skids 13 pct on profits miss, blames recently acquired all-terrain vehicle business

** Tech trips 1.2 pct. IBM staggers >8 pct as mainframe growth tapers off, software sales slow

** Consumer Discretionary flops 2 pct. Home Depot and Lowe’s both drop >5 pct after top Street analyst downgrade and weak housing data . Homebuilders ETF on shaky ground on the charts

** SPX sector YTD performance through Fri: tmsnrt.rs/2J8qImr

** Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs sees a cool three grand (3,000) for the SPX by end of 2019

** And software co SolarWinds drifts in turbulent IPO market

